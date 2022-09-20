Tropicana Kush
Tropicana Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Tropicana Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Tropicana Kush is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features a fruity flavor profile featuring orange cinnamon, gas, lemon, and mint. Smoking Tropicana Kush will have you feeling relaxed, so it’s best to smoke this strain in the afternoon or evening.
Tropicana Kush sensations
Tropicana Kush helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
