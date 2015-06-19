ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Predator Pink

Predator Pink

A cross between Plushberry and Starfighter, Predator Pink by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid with a tropical candy flavor. Though less common than its green counterpart, some phenotypes express themselves in pastel pink and fuchsia hues. Beginning with a lift of the spirit and buzzing cerebral energy, Predator Pink's effects eventually make their descent into meditative relaxation.

Effects

Relaxed 51%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 20%
Uplifted 20%
Stress 31%
Depression 27%
Lack of appetite 20%
Pain 20%
Headaches 13%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%

Photos

Lineage

Starfighter
Plushberry
Predator Pink

