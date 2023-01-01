stock photo similar to Project Z
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Project Z

Project Z is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Runtz. Project Z is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Project Z effects include relaxation, focus, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Project Z when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and fatigue. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Project Z features flavors like earthy, floral, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Project Z typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Project Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

