stock photo similar to Pug's Breath
IndicaTHC 23%CBD

Pug's Breath

aka Pug Breath, Pugs Breath, Pug's Bread, Pugs Bread

Pug’s Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath F2 and an unknown strain. This strain is a rare and potent creation by ThugPug Genetics that delivers a heavy and relaxing body high. Pug’s Breath is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pug’s Breath effects include sleepy, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pug’s Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by Noble Farms, Pug’s Breath features flavors like earthy, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pug’s Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its dense and frosty buds that have a dark purple color with orange hairs and a strong aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pug’s Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pug's Breath

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pug's Breath products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pug's Breath near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pug's Breath strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight