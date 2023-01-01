PK Crasher
PK Crasher is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is a relaxing and potent hybrid that has a skunky and earthy aroma with notes of vanilla, grape, and citrus. PK Crasher is 18.73% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us PK Crasher effects include calm, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose PK Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, PK Crasher features flavors like earthy, sour, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of PK Crasher typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a couch-locking and sedating hybrid that can help you unwind and sleep at night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed PK Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to PK CrasherOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop PK Crasher products near you
Similar to PK Crasher near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—