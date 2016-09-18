ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple AK-47

This slightly indica-dominant hybrid knocks out pain in a hurry. The product of a cross between Granddaddy Purple and AK-47, Purple AK-47 provides consumers with a relaxing, tingly body sensation. The gentle body feeling is coupled with a rush of mental energy, making this a balanced hybrid. Drawing from its AK-47 heritage, this strain is a fast-acting “one hit wonder.” It has a very pungent yet floral aroma and features a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. If you suffer from pain and need to get things done, Purple AK-47 might be a good one to try.

Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 51%
Happy 39%
Sleepy 39%
Tingly 28%
Pain 48%
Stress 39%
Muscle spasms 26%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 7%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 1%

Avatar for GreenPie
Member since 2016
Whoa. Amazing body high!!! Completely kills the pain. Mentally functional too, AT FIRST. But later the head high hits. It is a very potent yet relaxed head high. At first before the mental effects kick in, the body high on its own sets the stage for a chill mood. You just feel so nice and relaxed. S...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for elmofudd
Member since 2015
I bought this as a concentrate (CO2 Cart.) based on the description on Leafly. The product I bought was extremely harsh on the back of the throat. Take tiny hits as the feeling of "expansion" in the lungs causes terrible coughing. That said, the blast-off with this stuff is the most powerful of any...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for rizlo
Member since 2014
O.M.G.. i smoked it on the basketball court and start to feel like life is a movie which i loved every second of it..gotta have it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Loveturd
Member since 2013
Perfect strain for doing nothing but listening to music with the lights off.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Kajungabear
Member since 2014
The high with Purp AK-47 is unworldly! Smoke this regularly and I am never disappointed! Be careful if you're a newbie to smoking and you get ahold of this shit because it'll knock you on your ass. Bring water, you WILL need it...from smoking this shit practically daily (for about 6 months now.) and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
AK-47
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Purple AK-47

