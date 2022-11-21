Purple Apricot
Purple Apricot effects are mostly calming.
Purple Apricot potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Apricot is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and Orange Apricot. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and giggly. Purple Apricot has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Apricot, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Apricot sensations
Purple Apricot helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
