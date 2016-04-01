ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Bubba
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Bubba

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 40 reviews

Purple Bubba

aka Purple Bubba Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 40 reviews

Purple Bubba

Purple Bubba is a cross of two well-known indica strains, Bubba Kush and Purple Kush. Given these potent genetics, you can be sure that a few puffs of this smooth and fruity tasting strain will leave you stuck to your chair with an intense body high. According to reports, Purple Bubba can be beneficial for patients suffering from chronic pain, loss of appetite, anxiety, and insomnia.

Effects

Show all

28 people reported 212 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 50%
Hungry 42%
Tingly 32%
Stress 32%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Lack of appetite 17%
Muscle spasms 17%
Dry eyes 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

40

more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Bubba nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Bubba nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple Bubba
User uploaded image of Purple Bubba
User uploaded image of Purple Bubba
User uploaded image of Purple Bubba
User uploaded image of Purple Bubba
User uploaded image of Purple Bubba
User uploaded image of Purple Bubba
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Bubba

Products with Purple Bubba

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Bubba nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Afcrack, Purple Bubba, Blueberry AK, Cloud 9, and More
New Strains Alert: Afcrack, Purple Bubba, Blueberry AK, Cloud 9, and More

Most popular in