  3. Purple Cotton Candy
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 35 reviews

Purple Cotton Candy

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 35 reviews

Purple Cotton Candy

Purple Cotton Candy by LivWell is a calming indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Granddaddy Purple and Cotton Candy Kush. Once inhaled, you will notice a cotton candy flavor in the back of your throat as well as hints of lavender and skunk.

Effects

24 people reported 207 effects
Relaxed 83%
Happy 70%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 37%
Anxiety 50%
Stress 33%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 25%
Lack of appetite 25%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

Avatar for Beldar
Member since 2016
Having a number of issues due to surviving a gunshot wound to my lower back & the pain of actually not being paralyzed (thus, able to feel it), being able to get to sleep and stay asleep is often an issue. Pills make me feel groggy for hours when I "awaken" and make me feel like a zombie, so those R...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OneWiseWizard
Member since 2016
Creates a warm atmosphere around me. I feel very comfortable, and completely able to function in my head. It makes me super happy with where I am at. I do it when I'm with my family and friends and always have a good time with positive thoughts. No anxiety on this strain which is nice.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for granddaddyslurp
Member since 2018
Grand Daddy Purp is one of my all-time faves. So this hybrid is insanely good, but in a chill, happy, goofy, creative way for me. Definitely evening. relaxing, or as others have said a great help with sleep in larger doses. Rolled a jay of 80% Purple Cotton Candy mixed with 20% Gorilla Glue #5 (hi...
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for desertphoenix
Member since 2016
amazing.... love this strain.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for weegee66
Member since 2017
Fire.... the taste of this strain is everything . The THC was at 17.9 and the Terp profile was ok . But it did the thing . I felt great all over , and heavy like a granddaddy purple high . Love it
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Find Purple Cotton Candy nearby

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Cotton Candy Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Purple Cotton Candy

Products with Purple Cotton Candy

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Gremlin, Purple Cotton Candy, Tree of Life, Qush, and More
New Strains Alert: Gremlin, Purple Cotton Candy, Tree of Life, Qush, and More

