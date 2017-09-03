ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 274 reviews

Purple Dream

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 274 reviews

Purple Dream

Purple Dream is the mild child of Granddaddy Purple and Blue Dream. Featuring a strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this indica strain provides consumers with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. Purple Dream is great for pain relief or winding down at the end of the day. 

Effects

189 people reported 1478 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 39%
Focused 30%
Stress 43%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

274

Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Purple Dream

