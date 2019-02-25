ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From GG strains, Purple Glue crosses Las Vegas Purple Kush (LVPK) with their highly celebrated Original Glue to create a new heavy strain. Its earthy flavor also has a sweetness reminiscent of kush genetics. Its strong high may keep you in your seat with the sense of being bundled up and swaddled like a baby. Purple Glue is a must for any Original Glue fan looking for a new flavor of a celebrated classic.

 

Avatar for Thegoldenprawn
Member since 2019
Imagine farting clouds of sugar. That is how good it feels.
ArousedEuphoricHungryTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Peso1718
Member since 2018
I got my hands on this strain today and it is a Monster. You can taste the Glue and a hint of purple in every hit and it hits your chest. The high is amazing and had me watching movies. I definitely can’t wait to get more
Relaxed
Avatar for landesca
Member since 2019
Maaaaan this is lit, a little goes a long way
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LiquidKronic
Member since 2016
Purple Glue is an excellent tasting strain. Its effects are mildly cerebral and heavy on the body. The flavor is unique--kind of fruity with a hint of Glue. It's a great night time smoke, so if you come across this strain, it's best to smoke before bed.
Avatar for Lap1
Member since 2019
Smooth smoke with a great berry kush taste .. 4second Inhale=30 seconds of coughing .High comes on fast and strong and you can feel it weighing down your limbs . Perfect strain for after work or a lazy Sunday.
Euphoric
Lineage

LVPK
Original Glue
Purple Glue

