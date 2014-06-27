ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Purple Gorilla
Hybrid

4.2 149 reviews

Purple Gorilla

Purple Gorilla, named for its violet, oversized buds, is an indica-dominant strain that originated in the Bay Area of California. While we can’t be sure of its lineage, it is known for its potency and relief of pain, insomnia, migraines, and muscle spasms. Its aroma is a sweet fusion of grape, cherry, and citrus, which brings even more allure to its purple, trichome-speckled buds. With a short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, this medicinal gem produces massive yields.

 

Effects

Relaxed 64%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 31%
Sleepy 30%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 22%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

149

