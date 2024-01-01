stock photo similar to Purple Gushers
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Purple Gushers

  • Purple Gushers effects are mostly energizing.

    Purple Gushers potency is higher THC than average.

Purple Gushers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Gelato. This strain is an evenly balanced hybrid, showcasing characteristics from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Purple Gushers is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a well-rounded and versatile cannabis experience. Purple Gushers brings together the best attributes of its parent strains to create a delightful and flavorful high. With a THC content that typically ranges between 20% and 25%, this strain is well-suited for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a potent and enjoyable experience. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Purple Gushers include a sense of euphoria and relaxation. Users often report feeling uplifted and happy, followed by a soothing body sensation that doesn't lead to excessive sedation. This balanced high makes Purple Gushers suitable for various activities and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Purple Gushers to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can provide relief from emotional distress, while its physical relaxation may alleviate discomfort and tension. The balanced nature of Purple Gushers allows for therapeutic use without overwhelming cognitive effects. Bred by Compass Genetics, Purple Gushers features a flavor profile that combines the fruity and grape-like notes of Purple Punch with the sweet and creamy undertones of Gelato. This fusion of flavors creates a satisfying and enjoyable taste experience that adds to the overall appeal of the strain. The dominant terpene found in Purple Gushers is myrcene, contributing to its potential relaxing and calming effects, as well as its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Purple Gushers typically falls within the mid to higher price range. If you've had the opportunity to consume Purple Gushers, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.

Purple Gushers strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

