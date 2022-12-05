Purple MAC
Purple MAC effects are mostly calming.
Purple MAC potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Purple Punch. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Purple Mac is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Mac effects make them feel euphoric, hungry, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Purple Mac features an aroma and flavor profile that is floral, sweet, and has notes of diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple MAC sensations
Purple MAC helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
