Indica

4.5 15 reviews

Purple Martian Kush

aka PMK, Purple Martian

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 15 reviews

Purple Martian Kush

Purple Martian Kush is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush, Blackberry Kush, and Martian Mean Green. Its fluffy buds burst with fruity and berry aromas when broken apart, welcoming you to indulge in the euphoria Purple Martian Kush has to offer. Beginning in the head and radiating out to the rest of the body, this indica’s relaxing, blissful effects leave no muscles untouched.

Effects

Relaxed 108%
Euphoric 91%
Happy 66%
Sleepy 66%
Giggly 33%
Stress 66%
Anxiety 58%
Insomnia 50%
Pain 50%
Depression 41%
Dry mouth 50%
Dry eyes 33%
Headache 16%
Dizzy 8%

Reviews

15

Photos

Lineage

Martian Mean Green
Blackberry Kush
Purple Martian Kush

