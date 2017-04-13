ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 66 reviews

Purple Nepal

Purple Nepal

Purple Nepal is a cross between an original Nepalese strain and Lemon Thai. A happy, medium-level strain, Purple Nepal will not leave you stuck on the couch but is best used when you are looking to unwind at the end of the day. Sweet and flowery, Purple Nepal has a mellow, earthy grape taste that complements its almost completely purple leaves. This strain is easy to cultivate and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks. While it may be grown outdoors with some difficulty, it typically grows best and produces high yields when grown indoors.

Effects

49 people reported 370 effects
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 51%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 46%
Hungry 38%
Insomnia 38%
Stress 38%
Pain 34%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 32%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 28%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

66

