  Purple Pie
4.7 6 reviews

Purple Pie

Purple Pie

Bred by Stoned Ninja, Purple Pie is a cross between a female GSC and a male Ninja Fruit. Purple Pie puts out beautiful purple buds thanks to its Ninja Fruit influences, while holding onto an absolutely potent high from both parents. Give Purple Pie a shot if you love old school purple genetics.

Reviews

6

Avatar for JoeHager
Member since 2017
This shit got me rooooollllinnnnnn
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for IceGotGas
Member since 2019
I just tried this new strain today I love it minus the hint of pepper but the berry taste. Makes up for that . Strong sedative high perfect for Netflix n chill
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Trapp_budz
Member since 2019
👍🏾
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for DnA1
Member since 2018
I have a difficult time finding a strain to elevate the numerous ailments: stress, pain (all over), migraines, & c-ptsd. It is has been difficult due to the MIGRAINE aspect negating benefits from other strains. I also might add: after one year of MMJ I still only weigh 90lbs.at 5'5. ** This tastes ...
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Medical420girl
Member since 2019
If you haven’t eaten all day like me, then you might get a hit of dizziness/ euphoric. But in a bad way. I had to sit down and breathe and drink water and electrolytes. Now I am feeling more relaxed, I feel my aching muscles slowly release all the tension that it was holding onto all day. This...
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Ninja Fruit
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Purple Pie

Products with Purple Pie

