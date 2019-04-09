Bred by Stoned Ninja, Purple Pie is a cross between a female GSC and a male Ninja Fruit. Purple Pie puts out beautiful purple buds thanks to its Ninja Fruit influences, while holding onto an absolutely potent high from both parents. Give Purple Pie a shot if you love old school purple genetics.
