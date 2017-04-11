ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 92 reviews

Purple Voodoo

Purple Voodoo

Purple Voodoo is one of those true hybrids that is a nearly 50/50 mix of sativa and indica from its Double Purple Doja, Purple Urkle, and Purple Diesel heritage. These plants will flower in 8-10 weeks and will produce dark flowers with traces of purple and red. Its purpleness is evident in its pungent taste and smell, which has a musky quality tinged with grapey sweetness. Since it was bred in California, warm climates or indoors are best for growing (just be aware of the strong smell). As a good mix, this strain boasts both high THC and especially high CBD levels, making it a popular medicinal strain. The high also has a balanced feeling that is both clear and relaxing.

Effects

63 people reported 505 effects
Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 49%
Uplifted 47%
Creative 36%
Pain 38%
Depression 36%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 25%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 6%

Reviews

92

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Okay. Coming across quality thai strains are like christmas for me, and this is like that one "big" present hidden behind the tree just when you think you didn't get what you "really" wanted that year. Its that good. Thai (purple, I hear) x AK47. Seriously a kick to the head that has every orifice i...
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for drew_blood
Member since 2014
it's like a really hot girl fisting your mouth with a velvet glove and sprinkling glitter atop your head with the other hand. also, it smells like magic.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Very potent strain. I smoked probably 3/4 of what I would normally use and was far higher than I usually get. Gives you an intoxicating head high while smoking it and leaves you staring off into space for the next hour and a half after that. As an experienced smoker I must say this is one of my favo...
Reported
feelings
SleepyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for MonkleBerryHound
Member since 2017
I just got ahold of this strain and I think I am in love. This is a legitimate hybrid. You get qualities you love from both indica and sativa. This is one of the few hybrid strains that has a totally clear head high for me. My head tends to feel more cloudy with other hybrids. Whether I am running e...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for splifroll22
Member since 2014
This Purple Voodoo is no joke. For real, I took like one maybe two hits and I was good. You will feel is in your body like almost instantly except your head feels clear like a sativa, but with out the sped up thoughts. HIGH GRADE DANK BUD
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Double Purple Doja
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Diesel
parent
Strain
Purple Voodoo

Products with Purple Voodoo

Most popular in