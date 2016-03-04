ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
36 reviews

aka Purple White Widow

Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.

27 people reported 273 effects
Relaxed 88%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 44%
Giggly 44%
Hungry 40%
Depression 40%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 37%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 51%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
New Strains Alert: Purple Widow, Medicine Woman, Shark Attack, Purple Headband, and More
