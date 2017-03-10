Qleaner is a mostly sativa strain that provides an impressive high to even the most jaded cannabis aficionado. Bred by Subcool's The Dank by crossing Querkle and Jack's Cleaner, Qleaner delivers uplifting euphoria with fragrant hints of banana.
