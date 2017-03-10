ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Qleaner

aka Cleaner

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Qleaner

Qleaner is a mostly sativa strain that provides an impressive high to even the most jaded cannabis aficionado. Bred by Subcool's The Dank by crossing Querkle and Jack's Cleaner, Qleaner delivers uplifting euphoria with fragrant hints of banana.

Effects

Happy 67%
Uplifted 64%
Euphoric 58%
Energetic 54%
Creative 38%
Pain 38%
Depression 32%
Stress 32%
Nausea 25%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 29%
Anxious 9%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

37

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack's Cleaner
parent
Second strain parent
Querkle
parent
Strain
Qleaner

