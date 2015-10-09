ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Quin-N-Tonic
Indica

aka Quin & Tonic

Quin-N-Tonic is a high-CBD strain bred by La Plata Labs, who combines genetics from Harlequin and Cannatonic. Led by indica genetics, Quin-N-Tonic produces high yields of frosted purple-tipped buds that carry a sweet, dessert-like blueberry aroma. Its CBD-rich profile makes this strain an excellent choice for patients dealing with pain or inflammation, or for those made uncomfortable by THC’s psychoactive effects.

Lineage

First strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Most popular in