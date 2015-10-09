Quin-N-Tonic is a high-CBD strain bred by La Plata Labs, who combines genetics from Harlequin and Cannatonic. Led by indica genetics, Quin-N-Tonic produces high yields of frosted purple-tipped buds that carry a sweet, dessert-like blueberry aroma. Its CBD-rich profile makes this strain an excellent choice for patients dealing with pain or inflammation, or for those made uncomfortable by THC’s psychoactive effects.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Find Quin-N-Tonic nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Quin-N-Tonic nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Quin-N-Tonic
Hang tight. We're looking for Quin-N-Tonic nearby.