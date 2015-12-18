ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Qush is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain from TGA Genetics, who combines Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Space Queen. Bred for potency as well as flavor, Qush’s resin-packed buds radiate with sweet aromas of grape, cherry, and hashy spice. This tranquilizing strain has a way of calming worries and upset stomachs, but keep in mind that Qush can have a sedating, cloudy effect on the mind so consider saving this one for evenings and lazy days.

Avatar for MisterE147
Member since 2018
Floral, smells sweet and fresh, citrus. Effects- happy, relaxed, calm, slightly tired after a couple hours, easy to get up and do things, No negatives experienced thus far.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Rbaked88
Member since 2018
Very relaxing tired, and pain deflecting strain. Was just in an accident a week ago and this strain has helped. Such a good rolling bud as well. Can’t beat an ounce for 160.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
Can't relax, need to unwind? Quash it all with Qush. A great tasting, smooth smoking old genetic strain that will take the edge off. Indica dominate but not couch locking. Kills pain and stress related illnesses. Great mood promoter and helps dull unwanted thoughts. Not the best pick for work or sch...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for oftheeroses
Member since 2015
Great strain for after surgery helps better than all the prescription meds I was prescribed for pain, nausea, and anxiety. Also great for sleeping without it, woke up every hour on the hour and smoking before bed helped me get a solid sleep of six hours.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sodey
Member since 2016
Really fire looking buds with lots of orange hairs, yet not super frosty looking. Smells great and draws great. Total body high with great pain relief. My face felt numb in a good way. Definitely a night time strain, unless you like being a zombie around people.
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Space Queen
New Strains Alert: Gremlin, Purple Cotton Candy, Tree of Life, Qush, and More
New Strains Alert: Gremlin, Purple Cotton Candy, Tree of Life, Qush, and More

