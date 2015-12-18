Qush is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain from TGA Genetics, who combines Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Space Queen. Bred for potency as well as flavor, Qush’s resin-packed buds radiate with sweet aromas of grape, cherry, and hashy spice. This tranquilizing strain has a way of calming worries and upset stomachs, but keep in mind that Qush can have a sedating, cloudy effect on the mind so consider saving this one for evenings and lazy days.
