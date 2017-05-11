Rainbow Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a colorful indica-dominant strain with golden hairs and varying shades of purple. Created by crossing Granddaddy Purple and Casey Jones, this strain offers predominantly sedative effects coupled with Casey Jones’ heady euphoria. The terpene profile is tart and earthy while retaining an herbaceous spice upon combustion/vaporization. Enjoy Rainbow Jones later into the evening to assist with minor physical pain, depression, or restlessness.
