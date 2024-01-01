stock photo similar to Randy Watson
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Randy Watson
write a review
Randy Watson is a modern cannabis strain that combines Runtz x Wedding Crashers. We’ve seen 710 Labs work with it and now the hash hole brand Dunkz. It’s dessert candy terps with more earthy funk. Randy Watson is an incidental character in Coming to America 1988, that’s become a pop culture reference.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Randy WatsonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Randy Watson products near you
Similar to Randy Watson near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—