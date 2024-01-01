stock photo similar to Randy Watson
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Randy Watson

Randy Watson is a modern cannabis strain that combines Runtz x Wedding Crashers. We’ve seen 710 Labs work with it and now the hash hole brand Dunkz. It’s dessert candy terps with more earthy funk. Randy Watson is an incidental character in Coming to America 1988, that’s become a pop culture reference.


Strain spotlight