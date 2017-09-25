ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Raskal OG

aka Raskal OG Kush

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Raskal OG

Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.

Effects

Happy 52%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 45%
Euphoric 43%
Focused 31%
Pain 45%
Stress 42%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 34%
Nausea 16%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Raskal OG

