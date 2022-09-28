Rebel Sour
aka Rebel Sour 2.0
Rebel Sour effects are mostly energizing.
Rebel Sour, also known as Rebel Sour 2.0,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sour OG and East Coast Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, talkative, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rebel Sour, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Rebel Sour weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rebel Sour products near you
Rebel Sour sensations
Rebel Sour helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Rebel Sour near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—