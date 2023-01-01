stock photo similar to Red Rose
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Red Rose

Red Rose is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Citradelic Sunset and Bottle Wash. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Red Rose is known to have an average THC content of around 17%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Red Rose features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Red Rose typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Red Rose’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Rose, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



