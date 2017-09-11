Remo Chemo is another collaborative strain from Dinafem Seeds. Created by esteemed Canadian grower, Urban Remo, Remo Chemo is technically a backcross of itself, but the base genetics consist of UBC Chemo and Bubba Kush. Adored for its high THC content, Remo Chemo also offers a Kush-forward terpene profile that contains aromas of earth, gas, and pepper. As the name might suggest, Remo Chemo is adept at assisting with side effects of chemotherapy by stimulating appetite, reducing nausea, and curbing pain.
