Rene, named after the cannabis activist Renee Boje, is a potent hybrid strain popular in Canada. Sweet earthiness and pungent musk flavor this stress-relieving sativa, and patients may also find that Rene effectively treats pain, spasms, and inflammation. Rene is said to be a cross of Skunk #1 and a Himalayan indica.
