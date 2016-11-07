ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.4 28 reviews

Rene

Rene

Rene, named after the cannabis activist Renee Boje, is a potent hybrid strain popular in Canada. Sweet earthiness and pungent musk flavor this stress-relieving sativa, and patients may also find that Rene effectively treats pain, spasms, and inflammation. Rene is said to be a cross of Skunk #1 and a Himalayan indica.

Effects

Happy 80%
Relaxed 70%
Uplifted 65%
Energetic 35%
Aroused 30%
Stress 50%
Depression 45%
Pain 40%
Anxiety 30%
ADD/ADHD 20%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

28

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Rene
Strain child
Rene Mist
child

