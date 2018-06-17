Road Dawg was created by sourcing quality genetics from both Karma and JJ.NYC of Top Dawg Seeds. JJ.NYC contributed a Stardawg female, which was crossed with Karma’s Biker Kush. The result is a beautiful, vigorous hybrid that produces large yields. The flavors are earthy and gassy with tropical fruit undertones. Road Dawg is the perfect strain for anyone wanting a balanced mind and body high that is potent while still engaging.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
