  Road Dawg
Road Dawg was created by sourcing quality genetics from both Karma and JJ.NYC of Top Dawg Seeds. JJ.NYC contributed a Stardawg female, which was crossed with Karma's Biker Kush. The result is a beautiful, vigorous hybrid that produces large yields. The flavors are earthy and gassy with tropical fruit undertones. Road Dawg is the perfect strain for anyone wanting a balanced mind and body high that is potent while still engaging.

 

yikers
Member since 2018
Great strain... tried it with my new airizer vape and it's mad me relaxed, happy, while still maintaining a clear-headedness and decent abiiity to focus. Would be a daytime strain, or even decent night time too. Relaxing, amazing balance of body and head high. Not really feeling much anxiety/parano...
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
foxbodyfreak
Member since 2018
Awesome, just when you think you're gonna function , it hits like Billy Mays in any infomercial " But wait there's more ..........😳 And you're basically comatose ! When that eases up you're about to eat as soon as you can make it to the kitchen in an hour so !!!!
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Samemch602
Member since 2018
so this shit was amazing, but it smelt so strong, so damk that my hubby wont let me buy it again and bring in house cause no container could seal the smell. it made me feel pretty amazing and on top of everything.
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Theycallmecharcol
Member since 2018
First time trying this and I feel like the batch I got was amazing compared to these reviews. I love really potent strains that hit really hard so this was recommended to me by the bud tender. And I must say with the 29% THC level posted I was a little skeptical. Because I tried some Zelly's gift th...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Harrypothead87
Member since 2018
If you like Stardawg you'll like this, Looks very similar but has bit more of citrusy aroma and I'd also say it's more relaxing due to its crossed with a kush strain. Definitely a stinky strain and also makes you sweat while rolling the first one which is always a good sign.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Biker Kush
Stardawg
Road Dawg

