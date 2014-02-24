ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 338 reviews

Rockstar

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 338 reviews

Rockstar

Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.

224 people reported 1889 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 37%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 35%
Pain 34%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 27%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 6%

Avatar for PuffDaddy97
Member since 2016
"Rockstar", is indeed one of my "Favorite strains", she climbs up on you, very quickly and you feel a body buzz and head high and she's definitely strong enough to relieve my pain in my muscles, joints..nerves..I'm dealing with a number of Chronic Health Conditions..Fibromyalgia..Osteoarthritis.
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for zombieskin
Member since 2010
Slight paranoia when you get a little /too/ high, but used as directed, it's a pretty awesome strain for getting through your work day with a skip and a smile. Bonus pot for artists. Definitely not a sleepy weed. Sex is also great on this one, though I can't say it made me more aroused beforehand...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for SgtPillow
Member since 2016
Super good strain, gets you stoned quickly and is the most relaxing strain I have ever had. 9/10
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for MrMedi
Member since 2014
Rockstar is a very potent strain useful for Insomnia and pain. its smell is insanely pungent, almost reminiscent of a Kush, however with very fruity undertones. Very dense buds covered in Orange hairs, Rockstar is very Aesthetically pleasing. Usually has a THC content typically in the 20s. Very Frui...
FocusedGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
Yet again I'm making a review for Rockstar 😁 for very good reason. I love the tangy, spicy, skunky, pungent smell to this one. Full body stone/relaxing head buzz hits quite fast. This is a strong, yet functional stone. Sometimes I feel waves of buzzing going all throughout my body starting in my le...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Rockbud
parent
Second strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Strain
Rockstar
First strain child
Rocklock
child
Second strain child
Rockstar Kush
child

