Indica

4.4 59 reviews

Rocklock

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 59 reviews

Rocklock

Rocklock is a cross between the two strains Rockstar and Warlock. The smell of this herb is sweet and fruity. The stone is surprisingly stimulating given that it is primary an indica strain; which has some rather nice advantages when going out to a concert for example. Rocklock tastes hash-like and burns fast and evenly. On the medicinal side, this strain can offer relief from muscle tension and mild to medium aches and pains.

Effects

34 people reported 319 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 55%
Creative 50%
Euphoric 41%
Focused 38%
Pain 44%
Stress 44%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 26%
Muscle spasms 26%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

59

PowRider
Member since 2014
So I'm usually a sativa fan who only uses Indica strains on the rare occasions when I need help sleeping. I picked this strain up from my ld when I asked the bud tender to recommend a energetic hybrid. Let me say "wow". This bud is awesome if you need to get things done while enjoying a balanced hea...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Unique indica. I would recommend Rocklock for nights you want complete relaxation without falling asleep shortly after medicating. Rocklock would be perfect for going to concerts or a night on the town.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Herr comes the BOOM ready or not. I picked up a half gram of Rocklock by Venom Extracts. It's the perfect indica for chillin, there's no sedation. The feeling is slight and my first go around with this strain was flower. Now that I have it in shatter the feeling comes out strong. Also great for rel...
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
incognito2963
Member since 2014
Nothing but great things to say about this strain. Nice chill feeling with a little bit of couch lock; Not completely, but enough. I tried to watch Jeopardy and that wasn't happening, so this is not a strain to go to class on! Over all one of the best medications for me to date.
Relaxed
bml
Member since 2013
Very light, euphoric high. Went on a nice trip, spoke to a lot of close friends and slept very nicely.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Warlock
parent
Second strain parent
Rockstar
parent
Strain
Rocklock

