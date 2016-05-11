ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Royal Chemdawg
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Royal Chemdawg

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 16 reviews

Royal Chemdawg

aka Royal Chemdog

Royal Chemdawg

Though this hybrid has some sativa in its lineage, Royal Chemdog is a true indica at heart. A knockout cross between Chemdawg 91 and Deadhead OG, Royal Chemdog provides consumers with a relaxing buzz, if a bit cerebral. Royal has inherited the classic diesel taste of the Chemdawg family, yet features a creamy lemon-lime twist, giving this strain a unique and delicious aroma. First cultivated in Washington State, this strain is a must-try for patients experiencing pain and stress

Strain spotlight

Reviews

16

write a review

Find Royal Chemdawg nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Royal Chemdawg nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Deadhead OG
parent
Strain
Royal Chemdawg

Products with Royal Chemdawg

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Royal Chemdawg nearby.

Most popular in