ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Royal Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Royal Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.6 31 reviews

Royal Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 31 reviews

Royal Haze

Royal Haze (or Royale Haze) by Dinafem Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Taking after her Haze parent, this sativa inherits a spicy citrus flavor and buzzing, energetic effects that keep you alert and productive throughout the day. Outdoor growers will appreciate her flexibility and resilience even when the temperature drops, although her 10-11 week flowering cycle demands a bit of patience.

An autoflowering rendition of Royal Haze was bred by Royal Queen Seeds, who mixed Amnesia Haze, Skunk, and a ruderalis strain. Its effects are similarly energizing and cerebral.

Effects

Show all

15 people reported 106 effects
Creative 73%
Happy 73%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 40%
Depression 60%
Stress 46%
Pain 26%
Fatigue 20%
Headaches 13%
Dry mouth 46%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

31

write a review

Find Royal Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Royal Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Royal Haze
User uploaded image of Royal Haze
User uploaded image of Royal Haze
User uploaded image of Royal Haze
User uploaded image of Royal Haze
User uploaded image of Royal Haze

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Royal Haze

Products with Royal Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Royal Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sour Poison, The Sister, Wreckage, Royal Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: Sour Poison, The Sister, Wreckage, Royal Haze, and More

Most popular in