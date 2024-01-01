stock photo similar to Royal Platinum
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Royal Platinum

Royal Platinum is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum OG and Platinum GSC. This strain is a rare and precious creation by Six Labs that delivers a balanced and potent high. Royal Platinum is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Royal Platinum effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Royal Platinum when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Six Labs, Royal Platinum features flavors like pine, coffee, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Royal Platinum typically ranges from $45-$65 per eighth. This strain is known for its lime green and plump buds with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Royal Platinum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Royal Platinum strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Hungry

Creative

Energetic

Royal Platinum strain helps with

  • Cramps
    100% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

