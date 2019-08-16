Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Samoa Kush is an indica-dominant cross of Platinum GSC and Bubba Kush. The strain offers a sweet and minty terpene profile that is thick and comes with an intoxicating high. Samoa Kush is a quality heavy-hitter and worth a try for anyone looking for a tasty evening treat.
