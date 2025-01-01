Saskatoon Berry is a Canadian phenotype of the lauded Huckleberry Kush strain by Dynasty Seeds. Saskatoon Berry is made from a genetic cross of Afghan Kush and Blueberry Kush; this potent combination of indicas creates an intensely sedating and tingly strain with mental euphoria, ideal for helping patients with symptoms from pain, nausea, lack of appetite, and multiple sclerosis. Saskatoon Berry grows into short, wide plants that bloom into shades of deep indigo with green accents, with strong blueberry and pine terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Saskatoon Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.