3C Sasquatch Sap is a unique and heady sativa, dishing out a strong meditative mental state from the onset that slinks down into the body. The aroma and flavor of this flower’s tightly bound colas are distinctive, leading with a heavy dose of diesel and finishing with tartness on the palate. This strain is a hybrid blend of Chem’s Sister and Chocolate Diesel, doling out semi-stimulating qualities that fill the body with warmth while setting the mind free. Enjoy this strain before physical activity for a complementary body high, or after physical activity to reinvigorate the mind and im-bue the body with an airy lightness.
