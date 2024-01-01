stock photo similar to Secret Triangle
HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%

Secret Triangle

Secret Triangle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Legend OG and Triangle Kush. Secret Triangle is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Secret Triangle effects include relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Secret Triangle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Grow Sciences, Secret Triangle features flavors like gassy, lemony, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Secret Triangle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Secret Triangle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Buy strains with similar effects to Secret Triangle

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Secret Triangle strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Secret Triangle strain helps with

  • Headaches
    100% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Secret Triangle products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Secret Triangle near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Secret Triangle strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight