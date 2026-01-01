SFV Bubba OG is a deeply relaxing indica-dominant hybrid (≈80% indica / 20% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 21–25% and trace CBD around 0.5%, created from the powerful cross of San Fernando Valley OG and Bubba Kush. Rooted in classic OG Kush and Afghan Kush lineage, this modern hybrid concept blends the cerebral uplift and fuel-heavy character of SFV OG with the dense, sedating body effects of Bubba Kush. Dominated by myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, SFV Bubba OG delivers a rich aromatic profile of earthy kush, diesel fuel, pine, sweet coffee, dark chocolate, and subtle citrus zest. The flavor follows with hashy spice, creamy coffee notes, and a smooth lemon-diesel finish. Expect an initially euphoric cerebral buzz that gradually melts into deep physical relaxation, calming the body while easing stress and tension without overwhelming the mind immediately. Heavy, soothing, and highly tranquil, SFV Bubba OG is best suited for evening or nighttime use and is commonly chosen for unwinding, promoting restful sleep, and relieving chronic stress, pain, muscle tension, and anxiety. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!