  3. Shiatsu Kush
Hybrid

4.3 61 reviews

Shiatsu Kush

aka Shiatsu

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 61 reviews

Shiatsu Kush

From the island of Amami Oshima comes Shiatsu Kush, a powerful hybrid strain brought from Japan by BC Bud Depot. Bred in secret for potent relief of pain, tension, and stress, Shiatsu Kush has a sterling reputation in Japan’s cannabis underground. With a fusion of pine, vanilla, and cedar, Shiatsu Kush induces a heavy relaxation that calms the mind and body. Growers hoping to cultivate this award-winning hybrid should allow a 50 to 56 day flowering time.

Effects

50 people reported 397 effects
Relaxed 78%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 40%
Sleepy 38%
Creative 30%
Stress 42%
Pain 40%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 26%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%

New Strains Alert: Cactus, Elderberry Kush, Fruit Spirit, Shiatsu Kush, and Y Griega
Most popular in