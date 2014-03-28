From the island of Amami Oshima comes Shiatsu Kush, a powerful hybrid strain brought from Japan by BC Bud Depot. Bred in secret for potent relief of pain, tension, and stress, Shiatsu Kush has a sterling reputation in Japan’s cannabis underground. With a fusion of pine, vanilla, and cedar, Shiatsu Kush induces a heavy relaxation that calms the mind and body. Growers hoping to cultivate this award-winning hybrid should allow a 50 to 56 day flowering time.
