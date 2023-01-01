stock photo similar to Sister City
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sister City

Sister City is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and The White. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Sister City is known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Sister City typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Sister City is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Sister City offers a well-rounded experience, blending the uplifting qualities of sativa with the relaxing attributes of indica. We are still learning about Sister City's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sister City, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sister City

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sister City products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sister City near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight