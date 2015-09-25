ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Skunk 47
Indica

4.3 28 reviews

Skunk 47

aka AK Skunk

Skunk 47

Skunk 47, offspring of Skunk #1 and AK-47, is a sour-smelling hybrid strain that leans far to the indica side of the family. Bred by World of Seeds Bank, Skunk 47’s parents were selected for pungent aromas and fast flowering cycles. Additionally, Skunk 47 plants have a high resistance to mold and pests. Its indica tendencies come out strong in this strain’s effects, delivering a crushing heaviness perfect for stubborn pain or sleepless nights.

Effects

Relaxed 80%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 38%
Euphoric 28%
Giggly 28%
Stress 42%
Pain 38%
Depression 33%
Insomnia 23%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 14%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

28

Lineage

Skunk No. 1
AK-47
Skunk 47

