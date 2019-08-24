From an unknown breeder comes Skunk Ape, a cross of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Original Glue. This THC-dominant indica has hashish and coffee aromas with chocolate undertones. Once lit, Skunk Ape gives off earthy and spicy flavors, reminiscent of its kush heritage. Medium-sized buds are deep purple with a thick, frosty coat of trichomes.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
20
Find Skunk Ape nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Skunk Ape nearby.
Lineage
Products with Skunk Ape
Hang tight. We're looking for Skunk Ape nearby.