Sky Pilot
Sky Pilot effects are mostly calming.
Sky Pilot is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Sky Pilot. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sky Pilot sensations
Sky Pilot helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
