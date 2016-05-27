ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Slimer OG
Hybrid

4.5 31 reviews

Slimer OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Citrus

Slimer OG
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

The Slimer OG indica-dominant hybrid offers a double dose of ocean grown genetics through the heavy but functional Ghost OG and the complex aroma and subdued stimulation of White Fire Alien OG. Slimer OG will ignite your appetite and compel a sense of physical wellness. Expect a delicious earthy aroma with an air of OG Kush on the finish.

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Strain
Slimer OG

