- Fruity
- Herbal
- Citrus
The Slimer OG indica-dominant hybrid offers a double dose of ocean grown genetics through the heavy but functional Ghost OG and the complex aroma and subdued stimulation of White Fire Alien OG. Slimer OG will ignite your appetite and compel a sense of physical wellness. Expect a delicious earthy aroma with an air of OG Kush on the finish.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
31
Find Slimer OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Slimer OG nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Slimer OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Slimer OG nearby.