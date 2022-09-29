Slurricrasher
aka Slurri Crasher
Slurricrasher effects are mostly calming.
Slurricrasher is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Slurricrasher - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Slurricrasher weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Slurricrasher sensations
Slurricrasher helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Slurricrasher products near you
Similar to Slurricrasher near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—