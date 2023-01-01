stock photo similar to Snicklefritz
HybridTHC 17.5%CBD

Snicklefritz

aka Snickle Fritz

Snicklefritz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Shishkaberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Snicklefritz is renowned for its unique and captivating aroma, combining diesel-like pungency with sweet berry undertones. Snicklefritz is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 15-20%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Snicklefritz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Snicklefritz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Bred by DNA Genetics, Snicklefritz features flavors like diesel, berry, and earthy notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Snicklefritz typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Snicklefritz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review. 

