ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Bubblegum
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of White Bubblegum
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 2 reviews

White Bubblegum

White Bubblegum

White Bubblegum by THClones is a sweet and sedative cross of frosty phenotypes.  Bred by crossing Snow White and Bubble Gum, White Bubblegum (aka Big League Chew) is slightly earthy but primarily sweet in aroma and flavor. Notes of fruit and earth blossom into a tangy cotton candy medley on the tongue after combustion/vaporization. This indica-dominant strain caresses the limbs with a steady current of relaxing vibes. The euphoria can be motivating for some consumers, acting synergistically with the strain’s calming qualities. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

write a review

Find White Bubblegum nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Bubblegum nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow White
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
White Bubblegum

Products with White Bubblegum

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Bubblegum nearby.

Most popular in