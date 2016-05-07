ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. SnowLAnd
Hybrid

4.7 48 reviews

SnowLAnd

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Minty
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

SnowLAnd
  • Fruity
  • Minty
  • Pine

A limited edition release from DNA Genetics, SnowLAnd is a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.

Effects

Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 42%
Creative 34%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 34%
Pain 31%
PTSD 31%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

48

Avatar for NerdyMo420
Member since 2015
Very nice hybrid. I am a pretty heavy smoker, so it takes a good strain to really get me to feel "stoned" and this one did it for me :) Your brain is filled with happy thoughts and stress and depression fade away. It's very relaxing in the body as well as the mind but not too heavy to keep you from...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for FemmeSnazzy
Member since 2015
Holy Hell, I am in love. This beautiful hybrid strain is leaning towards the sativa-dominant side, but in the best possible way. After a massive anxiety attack, this delicious, candy-flavored strain is perfect for re-centering and coming back down to Earth. Everything is prettier after Snowland cons...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for germanduchess
Member since 2016
Good for a balanced, smooth high. I can feel it in my head and my body and it makes me feel very warm and relaxed. Very good for relaxing.
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for snow4ever
Member since 2015
Picked up an eight of NWCS legends brand. listed as 30% thc. A little harsh, even vaping, it made me cough more than usual. Very nice happy high, relaxing too, nice tingling sensations in my toes. LA confidential is one of very favorites, and shows up in this strain, just like LA CON, Snowland is a...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for sud0
Member since 2015
Very tasty strain. It's a one two punch for nausea. My room mate suffers from gallstones and this stuff is like an antidote for gallbladder attacks. I don't typically need meds for nausea, but seeing is believing and I saw a complete change in her health. Would recommend to anyone with tummy pro...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Snowcap
LA Confidential
SnowLAnd

Products with SnowLAnd

